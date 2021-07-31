Covid-19 cases continue to dip in Odisha

covid cases odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,578 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the total tally to 9,77,268.

A total of 1,578 new Covid positives include 915 quarantine cases and 663 are local contacts. The tally of active cases in the state stands at 16,384.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 436, followed by Cuttack at 212, Jagatsinghpur at 113 and Puri at 109.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 47
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 212
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 19
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 113
13. Jajpur: 77
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 17
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 17
19. Khurda: 436
20. Koraput: 14
21. Malkangiri: 11
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 16
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 109
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 29
31. State Pool: 92

