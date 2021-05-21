Jajpur: A Canada based Odia youth has lately provided 5 oxygen concentrators to Jajpur district administration in Odisha to help out patients to fight against disease. After knowing about death of patients due to lack of oxygen from media he decided to make this arrangement. The said oxygen concentrators will be worth about Rs. 4 lakh.

As per reports, Odia mechanical engineer Shibashis Das lives in Toronto of Canada. He has arranged money for the five oxygen concentrators with his salary. After knowing about the alarming situation of his fellow brothers back in Odisha amid Covid 19 pandemic, he decided to make his share of noble work. Especially, after knowing about the Covid 19 deaths in Odisha from media he decided to do something in this regard.

Also read: Odisha Records Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 27, Toll Rises To 2430

Shibashis hails from Natara village in Eradanga area of Odisha. He works as a Mechanical Engineer in Toronto.

Sibasis is educated from Jajpur Zilla School and NC College. He will further donate another 3 oxygen concentrator. Jajpur district Administration has thanked Shibashis for the donation.