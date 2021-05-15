Covid-19: BMC To Start Swab Sample Collection Of Senior Citizens From Their Home

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made special arrangements for vaccination and swab sample collection of senior citizens living alone at home in the city, starting from Monday

The BMC has asked the citizens above 60years to call helpline number 1929 and inform about their situation (vaccination or swab sample collection).

In case of vaccination, arrangements will be made for their vaccination by BMC. The persons will be taken to Covid vaccination centre, administered vaccine and brought back home.

Similarly, for the senior citizens who are unable to walk and have Covid symptoms a BMC testing van will go to their homes and collect their swab samples.