Covid 19: BMC carries out massive awareness campaign in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out massive awareness campaign on Saturday in different places across the capital city of Odisha to check spread of Coronavirus.

As per reports, the BMC carried out the massive awareness campaign at Abhiram Basti, Sunderpada ward number 67, Munda Sahi Basti ward number 48, Tarini basti and Netaji basti ward number 17.

During the campaign the citizens were made aware about how to segregate waste at home and not to use plastic carry bags as well as also not to throw waste in open.