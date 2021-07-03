Covid 19: BMC carries out massive awareness campaign in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 5
BMC awareness campaign Covid 19

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out massive awareness campaign on Saturday in different places across the capital city of Odisha to check spread of Coronavirus.

As per reports, the BMC carried out the massive awareness campaign at Abhiram Basti, Sunderpada ward number 67, Munda Sahi Basti ward number 48, Tarini basti and Netaji basti ward number 17.

Related News

Water Yoga to combat Covid 19: Youth performs yoga in river…

Lockdowns can’t be the solution as it seriously hurts…

During the campaign the citizens were made aware about how to segregate waste at home and not to use plastic carry bags as well as also not to throw waste in open.

Also read: Youth jumps into river after being caught by Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara
You might also like
State

Youth jumps into river after being caught by Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara

State

Odisha: No Mobile Phone with Camera to be allowed in Rath Yatra 2021 at Puri

State

Virtual Tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum: Outdoor display of Santal House tomorrow

State

KFC Outlet sealed in Odisha’s Berhampur for violating Covid-19 norms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.