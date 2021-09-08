Covid-19: Bhubaneswar reports 221 new positive cases while Cuttack reports 75 cases today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 221 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 8. The coronavirus positive cases in Silver city Cuttack is 75.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total cases detected in the capital city, 48 positive cases were quarantine cases. The remaining 151 cases were traced as local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1,08,532 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,387. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1007. Active cases in the city today are 3117. The recovered cases in BMC is 147.

Out of the total 75 cases registered in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) 11 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 34 from home quarantine and 30 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 42,923 while the recovered cases are 41,925. The active cases as on Wednesday are 907.