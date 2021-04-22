Bhubaneswar: With the State capital witnessing a Covid resurgence, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday increased the Rapid Response Team (RRTs) to 39.

As per information, a total number 39 RRT has been formed for 67 wards. Each zone will compromise of 13 teams.

Each RRT will constitute of: a doctor, auxilary nurse midwives(ANMs) and a covid officer and will be responsible for monitoring the home isolation cases and distribute medicines.

With increase in RRTs , the physical verification of the facilities will be faster, as the number of Covid cases has been rising the capital city.

The contract tracing team has also been raised and Covid ambulance services has also been raised from 18 to 28. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to scale up the Covid bed capacity to 5000.

Earlier, BMC had increased the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to 30 for contact tracing and testing.