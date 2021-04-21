Bhubaneswar: The OPD at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will be temporarily shut from April 25, said a release by the Hospital on Wednesday. “There has been a rapid rise in the number of Covid cases comprising both patients and our Covid warriors,” reads the letter for which the action has been taken.

Accordingly, the walk-in OPD services will be closed temporarily from April 25. However the following services will continue – Day Care Services, Radiotherapy, Dialysis, Trauma and emergency, Emergency and life saving surgery, Telemedicine and Teleconsultation services, IPD services, Pulmonary (Vaccination RMRC), Anesthesiology (PAC and Pain Clinic), Immunization for old registered patients and Yellow fever.

The patient who already had their registration online before 25th April 2021 is allowed to be attended by their respective department. They shall be entitled to enter the hospital premises with only one Attendant and strictly adhere to Covid protocols, reads the letter.

Even though walk-in-OPD services will be stopped, ‘AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya’ App and Telemedicine services will continue.

If the patient is in critical condition then they can take an appointment with the treating doctor and shall come to OPD. At the entry gate the patients have to show his appointment details and after that he can make a OPD ticket and consult with the treating Doctor.