Bhubaneswar: Four doctors and two attendants of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar have been sent to quarantine as they had treated a truck driver from Mumbai who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old driver of Mumbai had suffered injuries in a road accident in Jatni area and was admitted at the AIIMS in the State capital here. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 8.

However, the driver has not been featured in the state’s patient tally as he will be counted in the State of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 positive cases.

42 yr Male, Mumbai He is a Truck driver of Mumbai. Met with a road accident in Odisha. Admitted in AIIMS, BBSR and Tested Positive. This case will be counted in the State of Maharastra. Total Positive Case: 270 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 8, 2020

Yesterday, as many as 20 police personnel, the primary and secondary contacts of the man were sent to quarantine to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

As many as 394 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State among which 84 persons have completely recovered from the disease. Three persons have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The active cases stood at 306 so far.