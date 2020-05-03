Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Sunday categorized three districts and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area as red zone in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Three other districts include Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur.

Khordha (except BMC), Sundergarh, Kendrapada, Koraput, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts have been classified as Orange category. Rest of the districts are classified as Green category.

For the week starting from May 4, the districts/municipal corporations are classified as follows based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, informed PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary in a letter to Collectors and Municipal commissioners.

If any district in green category reports a positive case in future, it will be treated as orange, he added.