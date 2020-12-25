COVID-19 Awareness Rath Flagged Off In Ganjam Today

By WCE 1

Berhampur: As people continue to blatantly violate the Covid-19 guidelines,the Ganjam district today flagged off the Covid Awareness Rath to sensitise people about the Covid pandemic.

The Covid Awareness Rath was flagged off by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

This awareness rath is going to cover 10 blocks in Berhampur. This rath will roll down two blocks everyday till Dec 29.

The Covid Awareness Raths has been jointly launched by the state I&PR ,Odia language,Literature & Culture department and Unicef in Odisha.

