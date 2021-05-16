Berhampur: To contain the spread of Covid-19 at the weddings, the Ganjam collector have urged everyone attending marriages including bride and groom to undergo Covid-19 antigen test.

The District collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said that all family members must undergo antigen test before participating in such functions.

Earlier, the district administration had informed there will be no congregation of more than 50 people at the weddings and seek the permission for marriage ceremony from the local administration or police.