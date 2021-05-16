Covid-19 Antigen Test Mandatory For Brides And Groom In Ganjam

By WCE 1

Berhampur: To contain the spread of Covid-19 at the weddings, the Ganjam collector have urged everyone attending marriages including bride and groom to undergo Covid-19 antigen test.

The District collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said that all family members must undergo antigen test before participating in such functions.

Earlier, the district administration had informed there will be no congregation of more than 50 people at the weddings and seek the permission for marriage ceremony from the local administration or police.

You might also like
State

Gambling Den Busted In Odisha, Over 95k Cash Recovered, 6 Arrested

Nation

First Oxygen Express Train Reaches Kerala From Odisha

State

Odisha Police Collects Fine Worth More Than 16 Lakh In The last 24 Hours

State

Odisha Man Kills Wife Over Family Dispute In Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.