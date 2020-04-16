Representational image

COVID-19: After Ganjam, Bhadrak to penalise people for spitting in public

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak: After Ganjam district, the Bhadrak district administration in Odisha on Thursday announced to impose fine on people for spitting in public places with a view to contain spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

The district administration has decided to penalise Rs 500 for spitting in public places.

“ Spitting in public places shall be prohibited and violators will be levied a fine upto Rs 500,” said an order issued by Bhadrak District Collector Gyana Ranjan Das.

“The collected penalty amount shall be deposited in the newly created Account,” it added saying the order will come into immediate effect.

