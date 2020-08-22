Nabarangpur

COVID-19: 72-hour shutdown in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district from August 24

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur: The Nabarangpur district administration on Saturday announced a 72-hour shutdown in the district from 7 PM  of August 24 following a spike of COVID-19 positive cases in the region.

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra today informed that the shutdown will remain force from 7PM of August 24 to 7 AM of August 27.

There will be restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential activities during this period, he added.

Today, Nabarangpur recorded as many as 43  new COVID-19 cases taking the tally  of positive cases in the district to 733.

The active cases in the district now stand at 277, according to the State Health Department.

You might also like
State

Sabyasachi Mishra does it again! Helps poor woman to become self-employed

State

Former Samiti Member Escapes From Abductors In Odisha

State

RGH Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 In Odisha

State

8 Sand-laden Vehicles Set On Fire In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7