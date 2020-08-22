Nabarangpur: The Nabarangpur district administration on Saturday announced a 72-hour shutdown in the district from 7 PM of August 24 following a spike of COVID-19 positive cases in the region.

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra today informed that the shutdown will remain force from 7PM of August 24 to 7 AM of August 27.

There will be restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential activities during this period, he added.

Today, Nabarangpur recorded as many as 43 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 733.

The active cases in the district now stand at 277, according to the State Health Department.