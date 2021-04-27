COVID-19: 632 Local Contact Cases, 140 Quarantine Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar Today

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: A whopping total of 773 COVID positive cases including 632 local contact cases and 140 quarantine cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area during the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, most of the positive cases were detected from areas like Patia (59), Nayapalli (42), Khandagiri (41), Chandrasekharpur (32) and Old Tow (22).

Two Covid patients also breathed their lasts while undergoing treatment. With the death of these two patients, the death toll in the BMC area rose to 257.

Besides, 343 residents of Bhubaneswar also recovered from the deadly COVID virus today, said BMC.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 708 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported Today

Currently, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has as many as 5896 active cases.

Here are the details of the coronavirus positive case reported in Bhubaneswar today:

You might also like
State

Woman lodges complaint against hotel owner in Jeypore of Odisha

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 3,71,200 as 4089 more patients recover in…

State

Odisha CM Wishes Speedy Recovery To 7 Indian Women Hockey Players Who Tested Covid…

State

Online Application For Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment 2021 Begins, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.