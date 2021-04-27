COVID-19: 632 Local Contact Cases, 140 Quarantine Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar Today

Bhubaneswar: A whopping total of 773 COVID positive cases including 632 local contact cases and 140 quarantine cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area during the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, most of the positive cases were detected from areas like Patia (59), Nayapalli (42), Khandagiri (41), Chandrasekharpur (32) and Old Tow (22).

Two Covid patients also breathed their lasts while undergoing treatment. With the death of these two patients, the death toll in the BMC area rose to 257.

Besides, 343 residents of Bhubaneswar also recovered from the deadly COVID virus today, said BMC.

Currently, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has as many as 5896 active cases.

Here are the details of the coronavirus positive case reported in Bhubaneswar today: