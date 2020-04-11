COVID-19 : 5 schools in Bhubaneswar to be opened for samples collection from targeted persons

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Government of Odisha has decided to open five schools in different localities of Bhubaneswar as to enable medical team to collect the Samples (Swab-test) from targeted persons for COVID-19 test from April 10 to April 17, 2020.

According to a communique of the Health department, the five schools which will be opened for the purpose are as follows:

1. Jharpada Primary School, Jharpada.

2. Govt High School, Chandrasekhar (BDA)

3. Govt High School, Sahid Nagar,

4 . Gandamunda UG High School, Gandamunda

5. Mumtaz Ali High School, Nayapalli

The schools will be opened from 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 5PM, said the communique.

The Headmasters of the said schools have been instructed to ensure attendant/sweeper present during the work.

Notable, the State Government has announced that all the educational institutions across the State will remain closed till June 17, 2020 in view of the Coronavirus threat.

So far, as many as 50 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the state among which one person lost his life while 12 persons have been recovered from the deadly infection.