Covid-19 3rd wave might come soon in Odisha if norms not followed

Bhubaneswar: The third wave of COVID-19 which is predicted to arrive in September-October, may arrive early in Odisha if people continue not to properly follow the guidelines given by the Government.

Many shops and markets have been sealed in last five to six days as huge crowd witnessed at these places, informed Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Bijay Mohapatra.

Earlier, it was predicted that the Covid-19 third wave will arrive around September, but if such huge crowd is seen, then it may arrive early, said the health official.

The rate of infection has declined and will be under control soon. But if they don’t follow Covid norms it may increase again, cautioned Mohapatra.

The infection rate of vaccinated people is 0.13 percent o the total vaccinated population and multiple studies are being carried on it, informed health official.

Regrading vaccination of pregnant women, there is specific SOP for the inoculation of this group. We will gradually go by the SOP cautiously, Mohapatra said.