Bhubaneswar: The police registered as many as 149 cases across Odisha for violating the regulations and guidelines related to COVID 19.

All the cases were filed for violations of COVID 19 guidelines from morning of 24 March 2020 to morning of 25 March 2020.

While 137 cases were registered for violation of nationwide lockdown, five cases were filed for violation of “Home Quarantine.”

Besides, seven cases were registered on the other issues related to COVID 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared complete lockdown across the country till April 14, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So far, two foreign-returned persons have been infected with deadly Coronavirus in the state. They are currently hospitalised separately at the Capital Hospital and AIIMS here. Their condition is reportedly stable.