Cousin rapes physically challenged minor girl in Kakatpur of Odisha

Puri: In a shocking incident, a physically challenged minor girl has been raped by her cousins in Kakatpur of Astarang police station in Puri district of Odisha.

According to reports, the girl’s cousin brother and his three friends are accused of the act. Such a shameful incident has taken place in Astarang police station area of ​​Puri district.

The victim’s mother has filed a complaint at the Astarang police station. The main accused has been detained while the other three are on the run.

The victim on the other hand has been sent for medical examination.