Courts in Odisha to go paperless: SC Chief Justice U U Lalit attends event

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Justice of India U U Lalit reached the Temple City Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Saturday. The judge inaugurated paperless courts for all the 30 districts of Odisha at 9 am in the morning. The event took place in the Judicial Academy of Cuttack.

As per reports, the Supreme Court Chief Justice shall also publish special postal cover on the completion of 75 years of High Court of Orissa. The High Court of Orissa has planned make all the district courts of Odisha paperless. The facility of e-filing and e-document submission have to be implemented.

The programme had also been attended by Supreme Court Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice M P Shah, Chief Justice of High Court S Muralidhar and many other justices.

As per reports, Chief Justice U U Lalit is going to be the chief guest at 9th Convocation of National Law University. There he will address all the students of NLU, Cuttack.

The convocation ceremony will be presided by Supreme Court Judge M R Shah. Students will be awarded degree by Chief Justice of High Court along with Vice chancellor of NLU Justice Dr. S Muralidhar.

It is to be noted that last month the Central government had notified the appointment of 20 judicial officers and six advocates as judges and additional judges to six high courts. Accordingly, two judicial officers were appointed as judges to the Orissa High Court. They are: Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash.