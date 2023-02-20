Court rejects plea for Gopal Das’ mental evaluation at NIMHANS in Bangalore

Jharsuguda: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Jharsuguda today rejected Odisha Crime Branch’s plea to for Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder accused Gopal Krishna Das’ mental evaluation at Bangalore-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS).

The Crime Branch said that the accused had a prolonged history of mental illness, due to which a Special Medical Board was constituted consisting of four Psychiatric experts. The board examined him and carried out the analysis at Jharsuguda recently. The Board later opined that there is a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch moved the court for the psychiatric examination and evaluation of the accused at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, which is a premier institution in India as well as a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health Study and Research.

However, the court ordered that instead of NIMHANS in Bangalore, the mental health evaluation of the accused by experts be carried out at Chowdwar Circle Jail, where he has been lodged currently.

The order of the court is being examined and the CID-CB will take further legal recourse on the same. The investigating team applied the certified copy of the order, after availing the certified copy, the same will be examined by its legal cell and if so required the order will be challenged in the higher forum.