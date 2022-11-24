Court rejects ED’s plea to take Khageswar Patra on remand again

Bhubaneswar: The Court of District Judge reportedly rejected the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take blackmailer Archana Nag’s business partner Khageswar Patra on remand again.

The ED produced Khageswar in the court today following the completion of his remand period and prayed before it to take him on a remand for two more days to interrogate him further. However, the court rejected the ED’s plea.

The court then sent Khageswar to judicial custody till December 7, 2022.

The ED, however, got permission from the district judge court to produce prime accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand before the court on November 30.

Sources said that ED is likely to seek permission from the court to take both Archana and Jagabandhu on remand after producing them before it.