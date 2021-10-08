Court rejects Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev’s bail plea, sends him to judicial custody

By WCE 3

Khurda: The Khurda ADJ Court rejected the bail petition of Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev and send him to judicial custody on Friday.

According to reports, Balugaon Nagar Mandal BJP president Niranjan Sethi had gone to Balugaon NAC to complain about ‘irregularities’ in the distribution work order of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on September 8. However, he had a faceoff with Chilika MLA as he attacked Sethi and also threatened to kill him.

Later, Sethi filed a complaint based on which police registered a case (156/21) under Sections 341, 294, 323, 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Atrocities Act against Jagdev.

BJD had suspended Jagdev from the party and was also removed from the post of Chairperson for the Khordha District Planning Committee.

The MLA was on the run for a month to avoid arrest. However, he surrendered before the Khurda ADJ court on Friday and applied for bail. But, ADJ-1 Samar Bilash Behera rejected his bail petition and sent him to judicial custody.

