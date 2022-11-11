Court permits ED to take blackmailer Archana Nag’s associate Khageswar Patra on 10-day remand

Khageswar Patra arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Khordha District & Sessions Judge Court reportedly permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today to take blackmailer Archana Nag’s business associate Khageswar Patra on a 10-day remand.

The ED had reportedly pleaded before the court to take Khageswar on a 15-day remand, but the court granted it to take him on a 10-day remand to question him over the monetary transaction of Archana Nag.

Earlier in the day, the investigating agency had arrested Khageswar Patra and produced him before the court, which also rejected the accused’s bail petition.

The ED had on Friday detained Khageswar after interrogating him for hours over his links and role in the blackmailing case and Nag’s monetary transaction.

