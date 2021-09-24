Court Complex In Bhubaneswar Sealed After Detection Of 15 Covid Positives

Bhubaneswar: In view of the detection of a series of Covid positive cases in the Judicial Complex at Bhubaneswar, that is District Court Khordha at Bhubaneswar shall be sealed.

The complex includes the Office of the Endowment Commissioner and Office of the Bar Association.

As many as 15 Covid positives have been detected from the Court complex and in view of larger public interest to contain the further spread of virus, the Office of the Judicial Complex, Bhubaneswar.

The District Court Khordha at Bhubaneswar which includes Office of the Endowment Commissioner and Office of the Bar Association are hereby sealed for a period of 3 days that is from 24 September to 26 September 2021 with the following conditions:

• The premises of Judicial Complex, Bhubaneswar shall be sanitized with immediate effect by the Head(s) of the above Offices in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Govt. of Odisha and Govt. of India.

• No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of Judicial Complex, Bhubaneswar during the period of sealing, except the authorized personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

• The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in Isolation at their respective residences. Further, if any positive case needs Medical Attention, the Head(s) of the Offices are to intimate the same to BMC immediately.

• The Head(s) of the Offices are to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in Staff, other

than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found

positive.

• In case of any emergency, the Head(s) of the Offices are to contact BNC Control Room (Mob: 7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance.

• An RT-PCR Test Camp shall be conducted for all Officials & Staff of Judicial Complex,

Bhubaneswar on 27 September 2021 in which all Officials, Staff, Housekeeping and Security

Personnel shall be tested invariably.

• Further specific instructions/orders will be issued as and when required by BMC.