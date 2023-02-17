Court awards 20 years RI to man for rape of 5-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: The Special POCSO Court in Phulbani of Odisha awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) of twenty years to a man who had raped a five year old minor girl on September 22, 2020.

The convict has been identified as Ananga Nayak under G Udaygiri.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20 thousand on the convict and held that in case of non-payment of the penalty the convict will have to stay in the jail for another 2 years.

Sanjiv Kumar Behera is the Special Judge at the POCSO Court here who convicted the accused.

On the fateful day the minor girl was playing in front of her house when the accused took her away with him to his house and raped her.

Later, she narrated her ordeal to her mother and thus she lodged a FIR at G Udaygiri Police Station. Police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court. After examination of 15 witnesses and on the basis of the medical report, the special Judge convicted the accused today to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment.