Couple’s bodies recovered from forest in Odisha

Nabarangpur: A couple’s bodies were found hanging from a tree at Baipariguda forest in Umerkote area of Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Manbhat Bhatra and Punei Bhatra. Both are said to be the residents of Khatiguda village of the district.

Sources said that the duo had gone to see jatra last night, but did not return home thereafter. However, some locals spotted their bodies from the forest this morning and informed the Umerkote Police.

A team of cops rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the mater after sending their bodies to the Umerkote Community Health Centre for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind the death of Manbhat and Punei is yet to be known, it is said that the girl was the sister of Manbhat’s sister-in-law. It is suspected that the deceased were in a relationship and ended their lives after facing protest from their families.