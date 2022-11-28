Couple shot dead in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident a man and his wife were shot dead by miscreants in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in Lasarda village in Barbil area of the district.

The deceased man has been identified as Laxmidhar Apata while his deceased wife has been identified as Manjulata Apata.

As per reports, miscreants opened fire at a man and his wife a few minutes ago from now. The deceased man was the owner of a grocery shop.

Following the incident Police personnel from Balani Thana rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

The reason behind the shootout is yet to be ascertained. The locals of the area have got frightened following the shootout.