Couple Rescues Abandoned Infant Girl In Odisha’s Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kuchinda: A couple rescued an abandoned infant girl in Sambalpur district of Odisha, today.

The husband and wife, who are residents of Bhatapara village of Jamankira block in this district found a 4-day-old baby girl in the nearby forest.

The couple rescued the infant and took her to a private doctor’s clinic for health check-up. The doctor enquired the couple about the child and came to know about the rescue of the child. As the couple insisted on keeping the child, the doctor advised the couple that keeping an unidentified child with them might attract police cases.

Hence, the doctor informed the Childline team of Sambalpur who rushed to the  clinic and took custody of the child.

The Childline members took the child for a check-up in Kuchinda Sub divisional Hospital and then gave the custody to Child Protection Committee.

However, the whereabouts of the biological mother and father of the infant and the reason behind the abandoning remains unknown.

