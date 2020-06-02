couple murder in Malkangiri Kalimela for Suspicion of Sorcery

Couple Killed Over Suspicion Of Sorcery In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri : A couple was allegedly murdered on the suspicion of practising sorcery in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Deba Ogel and his wife Dule Ogel of Makanpalli village under Pusuguda panchayat in Kalimela block under Motu police limits in the district.

As per reports, the two had gone to the forest to collect Tol fruit on May 28. As they did not return the couple’s daughter searched for them taking help from the relatives.

As she did not get any one of the two, she lodged an FIR on May 31 with Motu police. Accordingly Police started searching for the missing persons and found body of the woman while the body of the husband is yet to be found. Police seized body of the woman and sent it for autopsy.

It has been alleged that Deba was burnt to death while Dule was thrashed to death and thrown into the river.

Further investigation in this matter is underway.

