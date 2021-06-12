Sundergarh: A couple died, when the cycle they were riding was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle, near Cheita on the national highway -143 under Chandiposh police limits in Sundergarh district on Monday.

Sources said, the incident occurred when both the couple were returning home in their cycle. The victims belong to Hatigada village of Sundergarh district.

Later, MLA Laxman Panda rescued the couple and admitted them to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), where the doctors declared them dead.