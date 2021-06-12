Couple killed in road accident in Sundergarh district of Odisha

By WCE 1

Sundergarh: A couple died, when the cycle they were riding was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle, near Cheita on the national highway -143 under Chandiposh police limits in Sundergarh district on Monday.

Related News

Odisha issues guidelines for live classes through YouTube…

Another Odisha youth airlifted to Kolkata for emergency…

Sources said, the incident occurred when both the couple were returning home in their cycle. The victims belong to Hatigada village of Sundergarh district.

Later, MLA Laxman Panda rescued the couple and admitted them to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), where the doctors declared them dead.

You might also like
State

Odisha issues guidelines for live classes through YouTube streaming for school…

State

Another Odisha youth airlifted to Kolkata for emergency medical treatment

State

Fuel price rises in Bhubaneswar on Saturday; Check Petrol and Diesel rates here

State

Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar, Check 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.