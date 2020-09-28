couple killed in road accident odisha
Couple Killed, 1 Critical As Truck Runs Them Over In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, a couple was killed and one other person was critically injured as a truck run them over in Bisoi Chhak in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

As per reports, the couple was standing on the road side in the Bisoi Chhak when a speeding truck came towards them and hit them head on. The couple died on the spot.

Another person standing besides them was critically injured. He has been rushed to the nearby hospital.

The truck is yet to be found. Police has reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

Further details on the accident are awaited, probe is underway.

