Couple jumps into Mahanadi

Couple jumps into Mahanadi river in Cuttack, Search underway

Cuttack: A couple reportedly jumped into Mahanadi river from Mundali bridge here on Tuesday. A scooter, helmet, and slippers were found on the bridge. 

According to reports, both of them were arguing in an inebriated state late at night yesterday. They were suspected to have jumped off the Mundali bridge after parking the scooter.

The locals spotted the incident and informed the police. After being informed, the fire brigade personnel and Baranga police rushed to the spot and is search for both of them. The identity of the couple is yet to be found.

Further reports are awaited.

