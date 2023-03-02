Couple hacked to death in their farmhouse in Balasore

Balasore: A couple was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Baliapadia of Muni Sabir under Sora police in Odisha’s Balasore district. Their bodies were found in a pool of blood outside of their farmhouse. The deceased husband and wife were identified as Raghunath Behera and Prabhati Behera.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Raghunath Behera and his wife went to their farmhouse at Balipadia, which is only 500 meters away from the house. After some time, the neighbours heard the screams of both the husband and the wife and rushed to the spot where they found the couple in a pool of blood. According to sources, some unknown miscreants had caught their throat.

Raghunath’s scooty was found near his body in the farm.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be known. The police are investigating the case.