Couple gets separated 48 hours after marriage due to train accident, reunites at hospital

Cuttack: As day passes, several shocking, heart-touching, interesting, and amusing stories related to the triple train tragedy, which occurred in Balasore district on June 2, come to the fore. One such adorable story of a newly married couple has been reported from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

One Deepika Pali (26) married to Mohammed Rafiq (29) on May 31 and was traveling in the ill-fated Coromandal Express 48 hours after the marriage, i.e on June 2. The couple was traveling from Shalimar to Visakhapatnam, where Rafiq works in a hotel.

However, Deepika Pali and Mohammed Rafiq got separated after the triple train tragedy near Bahanaga Railway Station of Balasore district. While fractured a leg, Deepika sustained injuries on her head, hand and waist in the mishap. Both of them were admitted at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state.

Deepika regained her senses on Monday and started to inquired about her husband Rafiq. The hospital authorities helped her after knowing about her plight.

Associate Professor Sibabrata Kar, hospital manager Debasish Patra and administrative officer Abinash Rout went through the patient admission register and traced Rafiq in the Trauma ward of the hospital. Soon, the couple got united happily and thanked the hospital staff for helping them to reunite when their reunion seemed impossible.

Sources said that Deepika got discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and is now taking care of Rafiq, who is still undergoing treatment.