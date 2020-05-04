Jaleswar: A couple get married at a police station in Odisha. This unique marriage took place in Sinhala police station in Balasore.

According to sources, the boy Ajay Pandit of Pathadurga village and the girl, Namita Giri of Satidiha village had eloped on the 1st of May.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint in this regard with the local police station. Later the Sinhala police officer had discussed with the families of both the sides and they had given their consent.

The marriage was then conducted in the police station premises with proper social distancing and no fanfare.