Couple found hanging in locked house in Odisha’s Khordha dist

The reason behind death of the couple is yet to be ascertained.

State
Couple found hanging in Khordha

Khordha: In a tragic incident, a couple was found hanging in a locked house in Khordha district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in the Manpur Patna village under Tangi Police Station limit. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased persons have been identified as 50 year old Durga Charan Prusty and his wife 42 year old Mamina Prusty.

As per reports, the locals of the village found the bodies of the man and his wife hanging inside their locked house. Accordingly, they informed Police about it.

After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the dead bodies in presence of Additional Tahasildar. Reportedly, Police are planning to call the Forensic team for probe. Hundreds of people have crowded the place.

Reportedly, the man and his wife used to sell papad for a living. The reason behind death of the couple is yet to be ascertained.

