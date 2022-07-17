Couple found hanging in Jajpur District Of Odisha

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a couple was found hanging inside their rented house at Dalagaon village in Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday.

The couple was found hanging from the ceiling fan. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Locals spotted the duo hanging from the ceiling fan of the house and alerted the police.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police suspect that the couple might have committed suicide.

Police have registered a unnatural death case in this matter.