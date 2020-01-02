Couple Found Hanging in Balangir Village, Suicide Over Failed Love Suspected

Kantabanji: Mystery shrouded the death of a lovebird whose bodies were found hanging in the forest near Bharuakani village under Turekela police limits in Balangir district on Thursday.

The incident came to light after some locals of the area spotted the couple hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village early in the morning and called up police.

After the cops reached the spot and carried out an inquiry, the deceased were identified as Sushanta Mirdha and Sebati Hans of Bharuakani village.

Police have rushed the bodies for autopsy after registering a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident and suspect it to be a case of failed love.