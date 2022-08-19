Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Deogarh Of Odisha

Deogarh: In a shocking incident, the bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Deogarh district of Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, the incident has taken place in Aunli village which falls under Kundheigola police limits.

Locals spotted the bodies of youth hanging from tree at Aunli village and immediately informed the local police.

The police on getting the information immediately reached the spot. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post mortem.

The identity of both the youth is yet to be ascertained. The police is still probing into the cause of death.

Further details are awaited in this matter.