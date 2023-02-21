Couple fights on the premises of family court in Odisha, husband arrested

Balasroe: A man was arrested following a fight with his wife on the premises of a family court in Odisha’s Balasore today. The arrested person has been identified as Ratikanta Panigrahi.

Ratikanta and his wife Rashmiprabha Panigrahi reached the Balasore family court today for a hearing into the divorce and alimony case, for which they have been fighting since 2020. However, the couple fought with each other.

In the process of their fight, Ratikanta allegedly hit Rashmiprabha on her head with a bike helmet leaving her senseless. He fled the spot after attacking her while she was rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

On being informed, Sahadevkhunta police started an investigation into the matter and arrested Ratikanta.