Couple electrocuted to death, daughter narrowly escaped in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a couple electrocuted to death and their five-year-old daughter escaped narrowly on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Jamukundia village under Joda Police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha around 8 PM.

The deceased couple has been identified as Manduru Munda and Raimani Munda, whereas their daughter is identified as Arani.

According to reports, Manduru along with his wife and daughter went to Jamukundia market and returned home after buying fish from the market.

Unfortunately, while opening the iron door of the house to enter in, the door came in contact with a live electric wire, following which the trio got electric shock and fell down on the spot.

While Manduru and Raimani died on the spot Arani received minor injury in one of her leg. She was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Joda police reached the spot after being informed, seized the bodies and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the heart-wrenching incident.