Couple electrocuted to death, daughter narrowly escapes in Keonjhar

Couple electrocuted to death, daughter narrowly escaped in Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau 48 0

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a couple electrocuted to death and their five-year-old daughter escaped narrowly on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Jamukundia village under Joda Police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha around 8 PM.

The deceased couple has been identified as Manduru Munda and Raimani Munda, whereas their daughter is identified as Arani.

According to reports, Manduru along with his wife and daughter went to Jamukundia market and returned home after buying fish from the market.

Unfortunately, while opening the iron door of the house to enter in, the door came in contact with a live electric wire, following which the trio got electric shock and fell down on the spot.

While Manduru and Raimani died on the spot Arani received minor injury in one of her leg. She was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Joda police reached the spot after being informed, seized the bodies and initiated an investigation.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the heart-wrenching incident.

You might also like
State

Odisha: MoU on Climate Resilient Coastal Protection Measures signed, check details

COVID 19

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 1055 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Covid19 Cases Twin City: BMC registers 84 cases while CMC registers 14 cases in 24…

State

Odisha: 5 officials given compulsory retirement, two others suspended

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.