Couple dies of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha

Nuapada: In an unfortunate turn of events, a man and his wife were killed of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha on Wednesday night. The couple’s 13 months old infant has narrowly escaped.

The deceased man and his wife have been identified as Shankar Pradhan and his wife Shanti Pradhan of Bargrah district.

According to reports, a poisonous snake bit the man and his wife when they were asleep. Miraculously the 13 months old baby of the couple narrowly escaped from the snake bite.

After knowing about the situation the locals rushed the couple to Nuapada district head quarter hospital for treatment. However, the doctor there declared them brought dead.

Also, the 13-months-old baby has fallen ill after consuming his mother’s breast milk. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

