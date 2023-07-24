State

Couple dies of electrocution in Bhubaneswar

In a tragic incident, a couple reportedly died after being electrocuted in Bharatpur area of Odisha Capital City Bhubaneswar today.

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a couple reportedly died after being electrocuted in Bharatpur area of Odisha Capital City Bhubaneswar today.

The couple, whose identity, was not known immediately, got electrocuted along with another person following a short-circuit in their house last night. Immediately, they were rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition. However, they succumbed to their burn injuries.

Another injured person is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

While a pall of gloom descended on the Bharatpur area following the couple’s death, the local police has started an investigation into the matter.

