Man, his wife Die In Road Mishap In Puri district of Odisha

Pipili: A man and his wife were killed after they were hit by an over-speeding truck while they were on their way home on a scooter on the Rameswar-Puri Jagannath road under Kanas police limits in Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The couple has been identified as Dr Ramakant Acharya, a professor at Puri Gopabandhu Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital and his wife Sandhyarani Mishra, headmistress of Sahupada Kapileswar School.

The incident sparked tension in the area as angry locals blocked the road and traffic went standstill for a while. On being informed,  police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The truck driver was detained and taken to the police station for interrogation. Further investigation of the case is underway.

