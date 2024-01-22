Couple die in road accident in Ganjam of Odisha

Ganjam: Reports say that, there has been a fatal accident in Ganjam district of Odisha in which a couple have died on Monday.

The fatal accident took place near Narayani Street under the Khallikot police station of Ganjam district. A couple was killed in the accident. The dead couple have been identified as Babula Pradhan and Baturi Pradhan of Ayatpur village.

Both were seriously injured in the accident. Firefighters reached the spot immediately and rescued both of them in a critical condition and were shifted to Khallikot Health Center by ambulance.

There the doctor declared them dead. On the other hand, the car that caused the accident has been impounded while the driver of the car has been detained by the Khallikot police station. Further investigation has been initiated into the incident.

