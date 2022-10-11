Couple Die In Odisha As Truck Hits Bike

Bhubaneswar: Shocking, a husband and wife have lost their lives on the spot due to an accident in Balangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, both of them died on the spot. This accident has taken place on the Bhawanipatna – Balangir road said sources. The exact spot of the accident is Sinkhaman square.

The deceased man has been identified to be the resident of Ektara village in M. Rampur block of Kalahandi district.

According to reports while the husband and wife were going on a bike a dumper truck hit them from behind and they got flung away to a distance and hit the road and died on the spot.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.