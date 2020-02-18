Couple Critical On Being Stabbed Over A Minor Tiff In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A couple was stabbed in Salia Sahi area of Bhubaneswar. The reason behind the stabbing is that the couple asked a man not to urinate in front of their house.

The couple residents of Salia Sahi slum under Nayapalli police limits have been badly injured in the attack and are said to be critical.

According to sources the incident happened at around 8 pm tomorrow. A man named Lakshman Murmu was urinating in front of Kishore Chandra Sethi’s house. Kishore asked him not too.

This lead to an argument between them. Lakshman was enraged, he went into his house brought a meat cutting knife and attacked the husband and wife.

The couple is said to be critical and have been admitted in the hospital. The police has caught the accused and forwarded him to the court.