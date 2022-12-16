Couple critical after miscreants set their hut on fire in Odisha’s Balangir dist

Balangir: In a shocking development, a woman and her husband sustained critical injury in a fire mishap that took place in the night of Thursday. Reportedly, miscreants set their hut on fire in an attempt to kill them. The incident took place in the Bharuamunda village under Belpada Police limits in Balangir district of Odisha.

The victim man has been identified as Bharat Bhuinsal and his wife is Kalpana.

As per reports, the couple was sleeping in the hut made near their cotton farm. On Thursday night miscreants set the said hut on fire after pouring kerosene. Accordingly, the couple sustained critical injury.

The locals then rescued the couple and sent to Belpada hospital for treatment. However, as their health condition deteriorated, they were then shifted to the Bhima Bhoi Medial College and Hospital in Balangir.

It has been learnt that the woman sustained 50 percent burn injury while her husband got burn injury on his legs.

The couple was not involved in any type of fight. While they do not have any enemy, why someone tried to kill them – this has been discussed in the village.