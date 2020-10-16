Brajrajnagar: In a tragic incident, a couple was charred to death after fire broke out from the coal stove in Rampur area of Brajrajnagar today in the morning hours.

The deceasedhas been identified as Giribara Das (47) and Gita Das (40), a native of Rampur area.

Sources said, the fire broke out at 8.30 AM when the wife was cooking and suddenly when her saree caught fire and she collapsed. In order to save his wife Giribhar also got trapped in the fire.

On being informed Rampur police along with fire personnel and scientific team have reached the spot and have started their probe into the matter.