Couple brutally attacked with sword in Ganjam of Odisha

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a couple was brutally attacked in Kabisurya Nagar Police Station Patha Baddand Sahi of Ganjam district. According to reports, the shocking incident took place late at night on Saturday allegedly due to earlier hostilities.

The injured have been identified as Surendra Reddy and his wife Lakshmi Reddy of the village, they have been fatally attacked by a neighbor with a sword.

According to information, late at night when Surendra and his wife Lakshmi were in their house, a neighbor attacked Surendra with a sword. The woman also got seriously injured when she went to rescue her husband who was being attacked. Both were admitted to Kabi Suryanagar Community Health Center (CHC) for preliminary treatment.

Both were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur However, while the actual reason for the attack remains unclear, a few days ago, there was a disturbance between two neighbors centered around parking a vehicle in front of the house. On the other hand, the police have started an investigation after a complaint was filed in the police station.